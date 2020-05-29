SmartERP to Host a Complimentary Webinar: Managing Change During Uncertain Times with NetSuite Planning and Budgeting
In this complimentary webinar, attendees will learn how they can take steps to protect their organization from being financially compromised during uncertaintyPLEASANTON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart ERP Solutions (SmartERP), a leading provider of Enterprise Business Applications solutions and services, will host a complimentary educational webinar: "Managing Change During Uncertain Times with NetSuite Planning and Budgeting.” This one-hour event will take place on Thursday, June 4, at 11:00 AM (PST)/2:00 PM (EST). Registration for this complimentary webinar can be accessed here - REGISTER.
The webinar will be presented by Steve Ekanger, Master Principal Solutions Engineer, Oracle NetSuite. Ekanger is a Certified Oracle and Hyperion Consultant with over 23 years of experience in the Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) Market Space. Ekanger holds a Master's Degree in Finance and Accounting from Johns Hopkins University and a BS in Finance from the University of Northern Colorado.
In this webinar attendees will learn how they can utilize Oracle NetSuite Planning and budgeting (NSPB) to view plans and reports on the web or their mobile devices. Attendees will also learn how to easily create robust dashboards and reports for streamlined access to information as well as budgeting task lists, instructions, dashboards, and graphical reports.
Other key takeaways:
• Quickly navigate plan versions and details in Excel
• Create Full ad-hoc and free form analysis
• Manage data from multi-dimensional sources
• Create unique data perspectives for users
“In this current state of uncertainty and given the impact COVID-19 is having on the economy, business executives are forced to re-evaluate their financial and workforce strategy — planning has become more important, not less,” stated David Testa, Vice President North America Oracle Cloud Services, Smart ERP Solutions. “Oracle NetSuite Planning and Budgeting offers a tool for organizations to effectively and efficiently manage their businesses. It enables flexible driver-based planning to help connect your operational assumptions to financial outcomes and supports a hierarchical planning process that encompasses both corporate finance and lines of business within your organization.”
About Smart ERP Solutions
Founded by Oracle/PeopleSoft veterans, Smart ERP Solutions® is a unique organization in the Enterprise Business Applications space providing innovative, cost-effective, and configurable services and solutions that efficiently extend the capabilities of ERP/HCM systems to meet specific business process needs. SmartERP enables clients to seamlessly integrate their people, processes, applications, and data, across an enterprise, enabling the organization to streamline its operations and support business growth.
