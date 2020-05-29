Apostle Courage Igene’s Books Available on Amazon, All Nations Church E-Store, and Joshua Generations Ministry Store
A renowned ministry leader and author, Courage Igene currently has six published booksRICHARDSON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Apostle Courage Igene, the founder of All Nations Church, is proud to share his teachings with others in book form. He has currently written and published six books, which are available to purchase on the All Nations Church E-Store, the Joshua Generations Ministries store, and Amazon.
Courage Igene is the senior pastor of All Nations Church and the founder of Joshua Generation Ministries. As a renowned leader, he regularly hosts various ministry events to share his teachings, including the International Gathering of Eagles conference.
Courage Igene’s books include titles such as Lessons from the Furnace of Affliction, God’s Weapon of Mass Destruction, Revelation and Relationship, Forgiveness: God’s Roadmap to Heaven, 100 Reasons I Hate Poverty, and the most recently published title 12 Ironic Benefits of an Enemy.
Apostle Courage Igene is passionate about sharing his love and knowledge with others to inspire and teach the ways of God.
“I am very proud to be able to share my teachings,” says Apostle Courage Igene.
“My books offer practical life application for our followers at All Nations Church and Joshua Generation Ministries and many others who want to build a relationship with God and live according to his ways.”
He says that investing in your spirit is the best investment you can make and encourages buyers to purchase extra copies to bless someone else.
For more information, please visit http://courageigene.com/.
About Apostle Courage Igene
Apostle Courage Igene is the president and founder of the All Nations Church where he dedicates his time and energy to helping people grow and find their love of both faith and God. Born in Nigeria, Apostle Courage Igene has lived his adult life in the United States. While not working at the All Nations Church, he has written multiple books which relate to his passion for faith.
Courage Igene
All Nations Church
+1 214 335 2380
email us here