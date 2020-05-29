Connected Investors Matches Real Estate Sellers with Continuously Updated Buyers Network
Real estate sellers need access to a steady stream of buyers to help ensure a quick sale. Connected Investors introduces sellers to its online platform that matches their property listings with a dynamic network of buyers.
Connected Investors introduces its online real estate marketplace to sellers who wish to access new avenues for listing and selling their properties. Connected Investors’ online platform is open to anyone, and property listings are free. Connected Investors paid members can make community connections via the platform, allowing sellers to increase their opportunities to do business with buyers. These real estate investment communities provide sellers the ability to make connections in their home city, or any city in which they own property. The communities are a vital part of every real estate transaction on the Connected Investors marketplace, as the platform is designed to complement human connections with technology to facilitate real estate transactions.
Sellers who become paid members can access all of these Connected Investors features (also available in the platform demo):
● Nationwide Access
● Property Alerts
● Property Valuations
● Import / Export data
● Data Filtering
● 1000+ Integrations
● Next Step CRM
Free Property Listings & Members Only Platform Privileges
Sellers who are paid members of Connected Investors’ platform get fast access to buyers’ offers; often within minutes of listing their properties. The platform can provide many ways for sellers to track potential opportunities for property sales. Managing property portfolios, offers and buyer messages can be accomplished via a desktop computer or the dedicated Connected Investors app.
All of these capabilities are available in Connected Investors’ full-featured demo and becoming a Connected Investors member is free.
Connected Investors’ Private Lenders Help Facilitate Sales
One of the most important elements of the Connected Investors platform is its network of private, non-bank lenders. The platform connects sellers and buyers, and buyers to funding.
Buyers and other real estate investors can receive the funding they need for most any residential or commercial real estate transaction conducted on the platform. Sellers can list their properties on Connected Investors, knowing that buyers have access to thousands of private lending options.
How it works: Connected Investors attaches financing options to investment property listings. Buyers can connect to private and hard money lenders within the Connected Investors private lending network, who are interested in lending on various investment properties.
Additional Free Learning Resources
In addition to its real estate marketplace, Connected Investors provides free resources to help sellers get the most from their membership. Podcasts, videos, articles and more address dozens of pertinent topics, such as: ‘Study Of 50,000 Real Estate Investors Reveals Hottest U.S. Markets.’ This free real estate investing library is designed for both beginning and experienced investors, and the forums provide advanced and beginner discussions featuring video and text real estate Q&A.
For more information about the Connected Investors real estate marketplace and how sellers can receive a free trial of the platform, please contact:
Ailish Dwyer
Public relations
Adwyer@connectedinvestors.com
888-204-7501
About Connected Investors
Connected Investors allows buyers and sellers to find off-market residential, commercial, & multi-family real estate investments that fit within the investor’s guidelines. Leveraging the largest social networking community dedicated to real estate investors (over 200,000 members), CI’s online marketplace and community connects buyers and sellers with real estate investment opportunities – providing a vast inventory of off-market properties, bulk property packages and more – all of which can be funded through CI’s centralized real estate investment funding portal, CiX.com.
