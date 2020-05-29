EZ Siding Nailer launched a new tool to increase production for vinyl siding installation for construction
The new patented tool from EZ Siding Nailer will help save time and moneyPARADISE, PA, U.S., May 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EZ Siding Nailer, a company from Pennsylvania has developed and is launching a new tool to help install vinyl siding up to four times faster. It will serve less skilful construction workers to get work done faster and more efficiently. Contractors can now accomplish more vinyl siding jobs, as the EZ Siding Nailer offers easy applications to help save time and be more competitive against competitors. (Order the product here)
The company has been working for five years to get their new patented tool onto the U.S. market. They guarantee that it will help you save more time and effort to install vinyl siding, and still deliver premium quality on siding jobs. “We didn’t think that the process would take so long, but after we finally got it patented and launched it, we knew popularity would be huge,” shares Mr Zook from EZ Siding Nailer. The added benefit is that it offers beginner construction workers the ability to also install vinyl siding with the efficiency as experienced workers.
“The siding adapter has been designed for construction workers that need to do the job faster to be competitive and keep up with demand to build houses faster. Because it simply fits onto the Bostitch RN46-1 roofing gun, workers can now finish 4 day when hand nailing to a 1 days job with the added bonus of less travel time for the crew,” Zook Jr. stated. For those already working in the field knows the difficult challenges they sometimes have to endure during cold and wet weather trying to hand nail with gloves or or cold and wet fingers. The EZ Siding Adapter makes it as simple as moving a finger to shoot a nail with a nail gun compared to hammering the nail by hand.
“The construction industry can be very competitive. Contractors who do find the adapter they can now install vinyl siding 4 X faster and it gives them the chance to offer 10% lower in quotes than their competitors to win their jobs,” Mr Zook explains. The adapter is retailed at $200, but you might want to take into consideration the money back guarantee to pay for itself within 1 week on the job or you can return it and no question asked.” says Mr Zook.
Anyone can benefit from it, especially new and young workers find it helpful as a perfect training tool and helps eliminate smashed fingers. Holding vinyl siding in place while attempting to hand nail at the same time is an awkward challenge for beginner construction workers.The tool is constructed out of zinc-coated hardened steel.
The team at EZ Siding Nailer had a lot of challenges to face during the project, as the tool had to be durable to work in some of the most challenging conditions. Because the adapter is used under sheer force and power to pound a nail in a split second, a simple miscalculation can result in greater durability.“Finding and machining the hardened steel with the precise weight, depth and thickness of the adapter took a lot of trial and error and due diligence and now are prepared to introduce it to the construction industry,” shares Mr Zook.
While it might be relatively new to the market, the adapter has already seen some great feedback from the public. On the company website, they give a couple of testimonials from those who’ve put the adapter to the test with positive results of less man hours on the job and easy training for new employees. What’s really interesting is that people find it super easy to use, as they can now simply slip the adapter onto their roofing gun and get to work. The positive feedback has shown Mr Zook and the team that their invention is making a difference.
Although the company is located in Pennsylvania, they make online ordering and shopping so much easier, ensuring anyone for anywhere can get the EZ Siding Adapter. The company has managed to deliver a high-quality product that will get any vinyl siding installation job done.
Jonas Zook Jr
EZ Siding Nailer
+1 717 826 3194
