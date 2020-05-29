IT Expert Jim Thomas City of Hope Discusses How Digital Technology Can Help Improve Employee Productivity
EINPresswire.com/ -- IT expert Jim Thomas City of Hope recently discussed how digital technology can help improve employee productivity and a business' bottom line.
Technology has been proven to provide numerous benefits to most businesses. Information technology expert Jim Thomas City of Hope recently discussed how digital technology has a positive impact on employee productivity, and ultimately, a business' bottom line.
First, Jim Thomas City of Hope states that technology improves workplace productivity by helping executives determine a company's exact needs. It can help you understand where your efficiencies and deficiencies are now, and how you can compound on them or make required changes. Jim Thomas City of Hope states that technology can help companies determine if the programs and apps they're using are meeting their needs, or if they need to make upgrades to increase productivity.
"One of the biggest benefits we see from the latest advancements in technology is the ability to communicate so quickly and in so many forms," Jim Thomas City of Hope explains. "New apps like Slack and Tribe allow multiple people within the company and beyond to communicate in a matter of seconds. We're no longer waiting hours or days for email responses."
Jim Thomas City of Hope also describes that communication technologies help reduce the chance of miscommunication, which can cost businesses a lot of money. He cites a recent study by the Society for Human Resource Management, which stated smaller companies, with roughly 100 employees, lose around $420,000 each year due to miscommunications.
Experts like Jim Thomas City of Hope also explain that technology makes it possible for employees to work and stay productive from anywhere. Apps like DeskTime allow companies to track where and when employees are working. It can show how much time the employee is spending working on a certain project or using viewing their friends' profiles on Facebook.
"These technologies are holding employees accountable in ways we just haven't been able to in the past," Jim Thomas City of Hope says. "It's not designed to catch the employees wasting time, but it's designed to provide superior efficiency. Employees are happy to stay on task and complete projects more quickly as well."
Jim Thomas City of Hope explains that advancements in technology are a win-win for everyone at the company. He describes that many employees can now work remotely when they would have had to be in an office setting in the past. Jim Thomas City of Hope remarks that executives, employees, and customers are all receiving faster and clearer communication.
"Technology improves employee productivity, and it improves employee satisfaction," Jim Thomas City of Hope says. It's a definite plus for any company that properly implements the right technology for their needs."
Caroline Hunter
Technology has been proven to provide numerous benefits to most businesses. Information technology expert Jim Thomas City of Hope recently discussed how digital technology has a positive impact on employee productivity, and ultimately, a business' bottom line.
First, Jim Thomas City of Hope states that technology improves workplace productivity by helping executives determine a company's exact needs. It can help you understand where your efficiencies and deficiencies are now, and how you can compound on them or make required changes. Jim Thomas City of Hope states that technology can help companies determine if the programs and apps they're using are meeting their needs, or if they need to make upgrades to increase productivity.
"One of the biggest benefits we see from the latest advancements in technology is the ability to communicate so quickly and in so many forms," Jim Thomas City of Hope explains. "New apps like Slack and Tribe allow multiple people within the company and beyond to communicate in a matter of seconds. We're no longer waiting hours or days for email responses."
Jim Thomas City of Hope also describes that communication technologies help reduce the chance of miscommunication, which can cost businesses a lot of money. He cites a recent study by the Society for Human Resource Management, which stated smaller companies, with roughly 100 employees, lose around $420,000 each year due to miscommunications.
Experts like Jim Thomas City of Hope also explain that technology makes it possible for employees to work and stay productive from anywhere. Apps like DeskTime allow companies to track where and when employees are working. It can show how much time the employee is spending working on a certain project or using viewing their friends' profiles on Facebook.
"These technologies are holding employees accountable in ways we just haven't been able to in the past," Jim Thomas City of Hope says. "It's not designed to catch the employees wasting time, but it's designed to provide superior efficiency. Employees are happy to stay on task and complete projects more quickly as well."
Jim Thomas City of Hope explains that advancements in technology are a win-win for everyone at the company. He describes that many employees can now work remotely when they would have had to be in an office setting in the past. Jim Thomas City of Hope remarks that executives, employees, and customers are all receiving faster and clearer communication.
"Technology improves employee productivity, and it improves employee satisfaction," Jim Thomas City of Hope says. It's a definite plus for any company that properly implements the right technology for their needs."
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
+1 786-233-8220
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
Jim Thomas