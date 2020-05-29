ADM Endeavors, Inc. (ADMQ) Launches Company Overview Explaining Its Business Successes

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ) announced today that it has issued a Company Overview to explain the Company’s achievements and investment opportunities.



The Company Overview is available at https://admendeavors.com/news-releases.

The document explains that many investors “shopping” in the OTC and OTCQB markets often buy stock in companies with zero revenue history, little cash, no record of having been profitable and no products, only an idea.

ADM Endeavors has been consistently profitable, sales topped $3.8 million last year, and it has thousands of unique products and an uncanny ability to capture what the marketplace has been searching to buy.

The Company sells “Anything With A Logo” on its website, JustRightProducts.com. Its uniform division provides uniforms to schools, hospitals and industry and it has a boot division also.

ABOUT ADMQ: Since 2010, our wholly owned subsidiary, Just Right Products, Inc., has operated a diverse vertical integrated business in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, which consists of a retail sales division, screen print promotions, embroidery production, digital production, import wholesale sourcing, and uniforms.

Contact: ADM Endeavors, Inc.

Paul Knopick

pknopick@eandecommunications.com

(940) 262-3584