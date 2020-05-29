Final CLT panel placed at Adera’s new North Vancouver project, Crest

/EIN News/ -- North Vancouver, BC, May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Thursday, May 28, Adera Development ‘topped-off’ one of the largest mass timber residential projects in Western Canada in the Central Lonsdale district.

With construction deemed an essential service by the province of British Columbia, Crest’s construction team has successfully and safely continued to work over the last few months, and on May 28th the team placed the final Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) panel on the second building at Crest in North Vancouver. CLT is a key component of Adera’s SmartWood™ technology method, which is a more efficient, sustainable and carbon-friendly process of building.

"We remain confident that well-located, well-built, sustainable new homes will continue to succeed in this market and we're excited to see our dedicated construction and safety team complete this project after what everyone realizes has been a challenging period," says Eric Andreasen, VP Sales & Marketing at Adera.

The appetite and interest around large-scale mass timber projects continues to expand in North America with Adera and the Greater Vancouver building industry at the forefront of the movement towards cleaner, healthier buildings that fight against climate change.

During the "Topping Off" event, the Adera team signed the final CLT panel before it was lifted and secured in place.

The mass timber for the project is manufactured by Penticton-based Structurlam Mass Timber Corporation, which provided CrossLam®️ CLT and Glulam PLUS®️. The timber at the building sequesters over 433,000 kg of carbon from the atmosphere, stored for the duration of the building’s life cycle. The lumber is sourced from regional forests and is certified by the Forest Stewardship Council.

City of North Vancouver Mayor Linda Buchanan and city council members joined the event.

"Adera has built projects in our city before and we're extremely proud of the values that they bring into their buildings around the environment, sustainability and with innovative building design,” the mayor said.

In partnership with TELUS, Crest features TELUS Pure Fibre technology which provides homeowners with advanced connectivity and the fastest internet infrastructure in North America, in addition to SmartHome Security which allows residents control of their homes through the TELUS SmartHome Security App.

Owners who work from home will also benefit from Adera’s QuietHome system, which uses SmartWood to reduce sound transference in the building. Crest will also feature several permanent public art installations around the exterior of the building. The project will also deliver an innovative urban dog park for the use of residents and the surrounding community.

About Crest

At over 90% Sold, Crest offers 179 1, 2 and 3-bedroom flats and 2-bedroom city homes complete with ample outdoor space, including Adera’s signature rooftop lanais with stunning views of both the North Shore mountains, Burrard Inlet and the City of Vancouver. Built with SmartWood, each home reflects the West Coast through the use of natural materials balanced with contemporary design aesthetics, creating living spaces that are elegant, practical, and with expansive windows inviting the outdoors in.

About Adera Development

We believe that the little things matter; that an appreciation for how we live is the foundation of why we Live West Coast. At Adera, we know that the environment, family and communities are inextricably linked, and we all have the responsibility of building a better future. In order to provide a secure future for our families, our customers and those who make our community whole, we are committed to finding better ways to build. To learn more, visit Adera.com.

Attachment

Talk Shop Media Evan Duggan 604-349-8509 Evan@talkshopmedia.com