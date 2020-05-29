Live Ventures CEO Completes Open Market Share Purchase

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Live Ventures Incorporated (Nasdaq: LIVE), a diversified holding company, today announced that Jon Isaac, its President and Chief Executive Officer, purchased 28,672 shares of the company’s common stock for a total purchase price of approximately $263,000. The shares were purchased in the open market on May 28, 2020. Mr. Isaac filed a Form 4 which is available at the website of U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at http://www.sec.gov.



About Live Ventures

Live Ventures Incorporated, originally incorporated in 1968, is a diversified holding company with several wholly owned subsidiaries and a strategic focus on acquiring profitable companies that have demonstrated a strong history of earnings power. Through its subsidiary Marquis Industries, the company manufactures and sells residential and commercial carpets primarily in North America. Marquis Industries also designs, sources and sells hard-surface flooring. Through its subsidiary Vintage Stock, an award-winning entertainment retailer, the company sells new and pre-owned movies, classic and current generation video games and systems, music on CD & LP, collectible comics, books, toys, and more. Vintage Stock, through its stores and website, ships product worldwide directly to the customer's doorstep. Through its subsidiary ApplianceSmart, the company sells new major household appliances in the United States through a company-owned retail store operating under the name ApplianceSmart®.