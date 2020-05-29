Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 751 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,657 in the last 365 days.

Live Ventures CEO Completes Open Market Share Purchase

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Live Ventures Incorporated (Nasdaq: LIVE), a diversified holding company, today announced that Jon Isaac, its President and Chief Executive Officer, purchased 28,672 shares of the company’s common stock for a total purchase price of approximately $263,000. The shares were purchased in the open market on May 28, 2020. Mr. Isaac filed a Form 4 which is available at the website of U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at http://www.sec.gov.

About Live Ventures

Live Ventures Incorporated, originally incorporated in 1968, is a diversified holding company with several wholly owned subsidiaries and a strategic focus on acquiring profitable companies that have demonstrated a strong history of earnings power. Through its subsidiary Marquis Industries, the company manufactures and sells residential and commercial carpets primarily in North America. Marquis Industries also designs, sources and sells hard-surface flooring. Through its subsidiary Vintage Stock, an award-winning entertainment retailer, the company sells new and pre-owned movies, classic and current generation video games and systems, music on CD & LP, collectible comics, books, toys, and more. Vintage Stock, through its stores and website, ships product worldwide directly to the customer's doorstep. Through its subsidiary ApplianceSmart, the company sells new major household appliances in the United States through a company-owned retail store operating under the name ApplianceSmart®.

Contact:
Live Ventures Incorporated
Tim Matula, Investor Relations
(425) 836-9035
tmatula@liveventures.com
http://liveventures.com
Source: Live Ventures Incorporated

Primary Logo

You just read:

Live Ventures CEO Completes Open Market Share Purchase

Distribution channels: IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.