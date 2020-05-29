ECER Inc. is Celebrating 20 years in the Electronics Recycling Business
SHIRLEY, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the last twenty years, we’ve seen a lot happen: times of feast & famine, trials & tribulations, prosperity & adversity, and all kinds of new advancements in the technology sector. At the beginning of that time period, ECER Inc. started as a small electronics recycling facility in Leominster, MA. From its humble beginnings up to the present day, guided by passion for sustainability and advanced by solid work ethics, the company has grown from a local central Massachusetts recycler to a regional powerhouse with customers all over New England, eventually relocating to a more expansive location in Shirley, MA. While this year marks ECER Inc.’s 20th year in the electronics recycling industry, the company is not content to rest on its laurels. By 2030, they hope to increase their e-waste recycling capabilities by 200% and expand to other states on the outskirts of their current area of operation.
The company’s longevity can be attributed to a number of factors. From day one, they have always made it a point to have prompt, courteous, reliable service. Fostering a positive relationship between company & customer starts with treating others the way you wish to be treated and always keeping your promises. Having loyal, dedicated management & employees have also played a large part in ECER Inc.’s long term success.
ECER Inc. looks back fondly on the last twenty years, but is always looking ahead and completely focused on the next twenty. They remain steadfast in their commitment toward total customer satisfaction.
To obtain a quote for electronics dumpster service, events, or single live load collections http://www.ecerinc.com
Erica Darney
The company’s longevity can be attributed to a number of factors. From day one, they have always made it a point to have prompt, courteous, reliable service. Fostering a positive relationship between company & customer starts with treating others the way you wish to be treated and always keeping your promises. Having loyal, dedicated management & employees have also played a large part in ECER Inc.’s long term success.
ECER Inc. looks back fondly on the last twenty years, but is always looking ahead and completely focused on the next twenty. They remain steadfast in their commitment toward total customer satisfaction.
To obtain a quote for electronics dumpster service, events, or single live load collections http://www.ecerinc.com
Erica Darney
ECER Inc.
+1 877-537-9940
email us here