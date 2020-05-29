Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 766 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,666 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Seychelles: Chinese government donates medical materials to Seychelles

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Seychelles Download logo

On 26th May 2020, a batch of protective equipment donated by the Chinese government arrived in Seychelles via Ethiopian Airlines. The donated medical materials include 500 infrared thermometers, which are needed desperately by local schools and institutions, 2,000 medical N95 masks, 10,000 surgical masks, 2,000 disposable protective clothing, 2,000 medical protective goggles, 10,000 disposable sterilized rubber surgical gloves and 10,000 medical isolation shoe covers.

China has been consistent in its support to the COVID-19 situation in Seychelles. Previously, Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation have provided three batches of medical supplies to Seychelles. On May 8th  2020, the Chinese Embassy in Seychelles also donated a batch of medical materials to express its determination to work with the government and people of Seychelles to beat the pandemic. The first batch of Chinese government’s donation reaffirms the Chinese government's full support for the fight against the coronavirus in Seychelles. A second batch of medical materials is expected to arrive in Seychelles soon.

Seychelles is grateful to the Chinese government for its continued support.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Seychelles.

You just read:

Coronavirus - Seychelles: Chinese government donates medical materials to Seychelles

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.