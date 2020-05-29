electroCore, Inc. to Present at Little Grapevine’s G1 Microcap Virtual Conference

/EIN News/ -- BASKING RIDGE, N.J., May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company, today announced that that a prerecorded virtual presentation featuring Dan Goldberger, Chief Executive Officer, will be available at Little Grapevine™ ( www.littlegrapevine.com ) beginning today, May 29, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.



Accompanying the presentation will be a short executive introduction, as well as a brief Q&A with Mr. Goldberger. A copy of the slides will be available at www.littlegrapevine.com and under the Investor Relations section of electroCore’s website: https://investor.electrocore.com/ .

No fee is required to join or view the company’s Little Grapevine Conference presentation, as it is open to the public.

Register at https://littlegrapevine.com/g1-conference-event to be notified when the event is about to begin.

About Little Grapevine

Little Grapevine is a web-based platform that invites companies to participate in on-line virtual conferences with video presentations, video interviews, podcasts and more. Content is available for free for the public and conveniently archived and categorized on littlegrapevine.com, which serves as an all-in-one tool for investors seeking to research companies in the microcap space. At the end of each presentation, featured companies also answer Little Grapevine’s questions about their business. For more information about Little Grapevine, please visit www.littlegrapevine.com .

About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore, Inc. is a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company dedicated to improving patient outcomes through its platform non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapy initially focused on the treatment of multiple conditions in neurology. The company’s initial targets are the preventative treatment of cluster headache and migraine and acute treatment of migraine and episodic cluster headache.

For more information, visit www.electrocore.com .

Investors:

Hans Vitzthum

LifeSci Advisors

617-430-7578

hans@lifesciadvisors.com

or

Media Contact: