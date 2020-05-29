Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
American Oncology Network Physicians Research to be Presented at the ASCO20 Virtual Scientific Program

Poster Abstract #s e19332, e13065, 8032, e19172, 10039, 4641, 549

/EIN News/ -- Fort Myers, Fla., May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Oncology Network, LLC (AON) is pleased to announce that seven research studies co-authored by AON physicians will be presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2020 Virtual Scientific Program, which will be held May 29 – 31, 2020. The program will feature over 250 oral abstract presentations and 2,500 poster presentations in 24 disease-based and specialty tracks. This year’s theme is “Unite and Conquer: Accelerating Progress Together.”

The following AON physician investigators will present their research results during poster discussions and/or presentations.

AON CEO Brad Prechtl, MBA, said, “AON, while geographically diverse, is interconnected through a rapidly growing network of oncologists focused on driving change. To have seven AON physicians’ research studies being shared at this prestigious program confirms that our physicians are not only uniting in collaboration, they’re at the forefront of new discoveries and findings that will expand and improve cancer treatment options for all cancer patients.”

“The physicians within our network are dedicated to bringing innovative treatment options to patients, close to home. The fact that we have so many publications accepted by ASCO reflects our physicians’ strong commitment to advancing cancer care treatments with medical-based evidence and research,” added Dr. Stephen Orman, AON Board Member & Chairman.

About American Oncology Network, LLC: (AONcology.com)
American Oncology Network, LLC (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success of community oncology. Launched in 2018, the rapidly growing AON network represents 77 physicians and 46 nurse practitioners and physician assistants practicing across 12 states. The executive management team of AON brings more than three decades of oncology practice management experience, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest quality care for patients.

The organization provides unique and comprehensive protocols for managing administrative procedures and enhancing ancillary services for its affiliates. AON is able to aggregate volume and attain economies of scale, as it guides its member physicians and practices through the transition to value-based reimbursement models that improve the patient experience and help to reduce the per-capita cost of cancer care.

AON also provides a unique model of physician led, community-based oncology management. With services such as a centralized specialty pharmacy, diagnostics, pathology, fully integrated electronic medical records, a care management team and a variety of financial assistance programs, an alliance with AON ensures that patients’ experiences will be at the very pinnacle of cancer care today.

Attachment 

Caroline Hewitt
American Oncology Network, LLC
(239) 789.2341
Caroline.Hewitt@AONcology.com

