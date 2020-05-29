Chiefs & Ravens Top NFL Lockdown POWA Rankings

NFL teams who have grown the most (as % of audience and engagement) on all digital platforms during Covid-19 lockdown

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DataPOWA Ltd has today released a list of the NFL teams as ranked by POWA index score during the global lockdown. Analysis of multiple datasets across digital platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Google, Bing & Baidu reveal which teams are leveraging digital and mobile most effectively during the unprecedented pause in sport.

Kansas City Chiefs are still riding the wave of their Super Bowl 54 triumph and take top spot.

Fan excitement at Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ swoop for Tom Brady & Rob Gronkowski gives them 2nd place, and those signings should ensure the Bucs are real contenders next season.

2019 AFC North winners Baltimore Ravens (5th place in the list) broke the NFL’s rushing record last season and have the potential to be even better next.

Expectations couldn’t be higher for the New Orleans Saints ahead of the 2020 season, probably quarterback Drew Brees' final season in the NFL, and they take 6th position.

Cincinnati Bengals first-round pick Joe Burrow hasn't had the chance to wear a practice jersey for the team yet, but the positivity about his potential impact on the team affords them a lofty 9th position in the list.

DataPOWA C.E.O. Michael Flynn said: “The Covid-19 lockdown has accelerated the change in the way fans engage with their teams and our list showcases which NFL teams have grown the most, as a percentage of total audience, across all digital platforms during lockdown. The Chiefs have been able to keep their Super Bowl win front and centre for their fans, and the Bucs have shown the advantage of recruiting two of the biggest names in NFL history reaps immediate commercial rewards.”

NFL and other top global league lockdown rankings are available ‘free to view’ on POWA index here.