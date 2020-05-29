President appoints new BDA administrators

Luanda, ANGOLA, May 29 - The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, Thursday here appointed new executive members to the Board of Directors of the Angolan Development Bank (BDA).,

In a decree made public, the Head of State appointed João Manuel Bartolomeu da Cunha, Mariana José Sebastião de Aragão, Elizabete Fernanda João Sungani David and Samahina de Sousa da Silva Saúde.

In another decree, he dismissed the executive directors of BDA, namely Ana Maria de Campos, Mário Jorge de Alcântara Monteiro, Abelina Lucinda Nambi dos Santos Angelino and Ângelo Pascoal Matias de Sousa Filipe de Sousa.

The BDA is a public financial institution created in 2006 with the aim of supporting the country's sustained economic growth.

It is oriented towards the increase of national wealth, the continuous improvement of the population's well-being and the construction and consolidation of the country's economy.

It is therefore the privileged instrument for financing the development of the national economy in the light of the Government's Economic and Social Development Programme and the National Strategy for Long Term Development.