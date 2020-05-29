President calls for greater attention to socio-economic programmes

Luanda, ANGOLA, May 29 - The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, Thursday in Luanda, urged the new provincial governors, for attention in the implementation of the economic and social development programs of the country. ,

The Head of State, who was speaking at the swearing-in ceremony of the new members of Government, said that despite the Government's attention being focused on the fight against covid-19, greater attention should be paid to the situation of companies, employment and the social conditions of families.

"We have to have the capacity to not fail to consider other important actions of our governance while the covid-19 threat lasts. Nobody knows for how long, more, we will have to live with it", said the President of the Republic.

In his speech, João Lourenço praised the fact that the number of women governors is increasing in the country, a factor that encourages him to appoint other women in the future.

Lotti Nolika, governor of Huambo, Joana Lina Ramos Baptista Cândido, governor of Luanda, and Sérgio Luther Rescova Joaquim, governor of Uíge, took office at the Presidential Palace.

President João Lourenço also swore in Milton Parménio dos Santos Reis, Secretary of State for Planning, Elsa Maria Barber Dias dos Santos do Espírito Santo, Secretary of State for the Family and Women Promotion, and Miguel dos Santos Oliveira, Vice Governor of Cabinda for the Political and Social Sector.

Angola currently has four provincial female governors. The governors of Cunene, Gerdina Didalelwa, and Bengo, Mara Quiosa, are joined by the two newly appointed.