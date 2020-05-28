Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
PUBLIC NOTICE – RESTRICTED VENUES AND QUARANTINE SITES

SAMOA, May 28 - In response to the Orders of the State of Emergency and in ensuring that Samoa takes the necessary precautionary measures to safeguard Samoa, the general public is hereby advised that access to the following sites are restricted :

• International Port – Faleolo International Airport (Friday 29 May 2020; 12am-11.59pm)

• All Quarantine Sites (Friday 29 May – Friday 12 June 2020 at all times)

Only authorized personnel pre-approved by the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the National Emergency Operation Centre (NEOC) are permitted to enter the above sites to conduct required services.

Please be reminded that the ‘Quarantine’ process is in place to help protect the public by preventing exposure to people who have or may have been exposed to Coronavirus infected areas.

We apologize for any inconvenience that this may cause and we appreciate the public’s understanding and continuous support in keeping Samoa COVID FREE.

Fa’afetai, Ulu Bismarck Crawley National Controller – NEOC | Chairman – DAC

Public Health, Ministry of Health Samoa | Disaster Management Office – Samoa

May 28, 2020

