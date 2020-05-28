Dr. Eugene Gu: Changing the World Through Cool Quit
EINPresswire.com/ -- When it comes to changing the world in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, not many have been as effective as Dr. Eugene Gu. Dr. Gu is the CEO and co-founder of Cool Quit, LLC, a smoking cessation telemedicine company that has now turned its attention, infrastructure, and resources to the fight against COVID-19. "It may sound like a platitude by now, but I truly do believe that we are all in this together. That means we must all do what we can whether we are big or small to help each other and the American people during the worst pandemic in modern history."
With new updates to Cool Quit, it seems that Dr. Eugene Gu's stock is on the rise. "We are very happy to announce that we can now offer at-home coronavirus testing kits to patients." Eugene Gu said when talking about the latest telemedicine innovation in his product line. "We have effectively been able to leverage the changing healthcare laws and expansion of telemedicine allowances to get people free telehealthcare and even free home testing kits that are reimbursed by their insurance companies."
Before the at-home coronavirus testing kits were announced, however, Cool Quit had been already putting in the work with free COVID-19 screening, evaluation, and testing for elderly Medicare patients in 42 states including Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Maine, Michigan, Montana, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Washington, and West Virginia. "It was a huge deal and I am happy to say that thanks to the flexibility of our staff as well as our ability to stay vigilant and nimble, we were able to get testing set up in those locations and even rural underserved areas that needed it the most." Eugene Gu noted. "I think that right now, it is important for us to stand up for those that need help the most, and that means our elderly seniors who are most affected by this pandemic. We also are reaching out to patients with underlying health conditions like obesity, diabetes, hypertension." Eugene Gu continued.
Eugene Gu, it should be noted, is a Stanford trained medical doctor who found his way into the medical testing world. "It was a way for me to do something greater than just seeing patients one on one. I found it to be a way to impact communities in a more positive way." Eugene Gu said. "I found that developing telemedicine tools and health monitoring programs could impact more people at once than my practice ever could."
Eugene Gu is also quick to point out how impressed he is with the doctors within his own organization and their ability to react in times of crisis. "I think it is important that physicians always put their patients first." Eugene Gu noted. "For many of our physicians at Cool Quit, telemedicine is a completely new technology to them." Eugene Gu continues. "But they learned quickly and adapted to the rapidly changing healthcare needs that the worst pandemic in modern history requires. I couldn’t be more proud of their hard work and dedication".
