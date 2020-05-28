Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
LeMaitre Vascular to Present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Mass., May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (Nasdaq:LMAT) announced today that JJ Pellegrino, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at 2:00 PM EDT.

LeMaitre Vascular is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon. The Company's diversified product portfolio consists of brand name devices used in arteries and veins outside of the heart. Additional information can be found at www.lemaitre.com

Contact: 
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.
Sandra Millar
+1-781-425-1686
smillar@lemaitre.com

