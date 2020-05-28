Jushi Holdings Inc. to Report First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on or Before July 14, 2020

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, Fla., May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCQX: JUSHF), a globally focused, multi-state cannabis and hemp operator, today announced that it expects to report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, as well as its accompanying management discussion and analysis (collectively “Filings”) on or before July 14, 2020.



Jushi is relying on the exemption granted by the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) providing issuers with a 45-day filing extension for filings required on or before June 1, 2020 in accordance with BC Instrument 51-515, Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements. The CSA’s extension was in response to COVID-19 and will provide issuers additional time to focus on the many other business and financial reporting implications of COVID-19.

Additionally, the Company confirms that since the filing of its previous financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019 there have not been any material business developments other than those disclosed through news releases and filed with SEDAR.

During this time, Jushi’s management and insiders are subject to a trading black-out period that reflects the principles in section 9 of National Policy 11-207, Failure to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.

