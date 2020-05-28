Office Of The Governor, George Strait Release COVID-19 PSA: “Write This Down, Take A Little Note”

May 28, 2020 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

The Office of the Governor and the King of Country, George Strait, today released a new public service announcement (PSA), "Write This Down, Take A Little Note." In the PSA, the King of Country encourages all Texans to practice good hygiene, wear a face mask, and stay six feet apart from others in public.

The video is available for download at this link and can also be viewed on YouTube.

TRANSCRIPT:

Hi, I’m George Strait. We all know that being Texan means being friendly. And as we open Texas back up, it’s important that we stay extra friendly by thinking about all our fellow Texans. So go on, write this down, take a little note, to remind you of these friendly things you can do to help defeat COVID-19. Wash your hands regularly, wear a face mask, and stay six feet apart from others in public. Let’s show the world what it means to be Texan by staying safe and staying friendly.