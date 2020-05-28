Red River Bancshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

/EIN News/ -- ALEXANDRIA, La., May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red River Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: RRBI) (the “Company”) today announced that on May 28, 2020, its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend in an amount equal to $0.06 per common share. The cash dividend is payable on June 25, 2020, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 15, 2020.



About Red River Bancshares, Inc.

Red River Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company for Red River Bank, a Louisiana state-chartered bank established in 1999 that provides a fully integrated suite of banking products and services tailored to the needs of commercial and retail customers. Red River Bank operates from a network of 25 banking centers throughout Louisiana. Banking centers are located in the following Louisiana markets: Central Louisiana, which includes the Alexandria metropolitan statistical area ("MSA"); Northwest Louisiana, which includes the Shreveport-Bossier City MSA; Southeast Louisiana, which includes the Baton Rouge MSA; Southwest Louisiana, which includes the Lake Charles MSA; and the Northshore, which includes Covington.

Contact: Julia Callis Investor Relations Coordinator 318-561-4042 julia.callis@redriverbank.net