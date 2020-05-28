Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

/EIN News/ -- JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind., May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSFG) (the “Company”), the holding company for First Savings Bank (the “Bank”), today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per common share.  The dividend will be paid on or about June 30, 2020 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 16, 2020. 

The Bank operates fifteen offices in the Indiana communities of Clarksville, Jeffersonville, Charlestown, Sellersburg, New Albany, Georgetown, Corydon, Lanesville, Elizabeth, English, Marengo, Salem, Odon and Montgomery. Access to First Savings Bank accounts, including online banking and electronic bill payments, is available anywhere with Internet access through the Bank’s website at www.fsbbank.net.

Contact:

Tony A. Schoen
Chief Financial Officer
(812) 283-0724

