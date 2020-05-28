Derby Barracks / Domestic Assault
CASE#: 20A501875
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Pohlman
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 334-8881
DATE/TIME: 5/28/2020 0945 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Derby, VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Chloe Thwaite
AGE: 19
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 5/28/2020 at 0946 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a family fight in the town of Derby. Investigation revealed Chloe Thwaite caused pain and injury to a household member. Thwaite was taken into custody and processed at the Derby Barracks. Thwaite was arraigned in Orleans County Court and released on conditions.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 5/28/2020
COURT: Orleans
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
