Derby Barracks / Domestic Assault

CASE#: 20A501875

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Pohlman

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 334-8881

DATE/TIME: 5/28/2020 0945 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Derby, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Chloe Thwaite

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 5/28/2020 at 0946 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a family fight in the town of Derby. Investigation revealed Chloe Thwaite caused pain and injury to a household member. Thwaite was taken into custody and processed at the Derby Barracks. Thwaite was arraigned in Orleans County Court and released on conditions.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 5/28/2020

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

