Derby Barracks / Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A501875

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Pohlman                            

STATION: Derby                   

CONTACT#: 334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 5/28/2020 0945 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Derby, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED:  Chloe Thwaite                                             

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

              On 5/28/2020 at 0946 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a family fight in the town of Derby. Investigation revealed Chloe Thwaite caused pain and injury to a household member. Thwaite was taken into custody and processed at the Derby Barracks. Thwaite was arraigned in Orleans County Court and released on conditions.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 5/28/2020           

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Mark Pohlman

Vermont State Police

Derby Barracks

802-334-8881

 

