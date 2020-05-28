Fecal Matters: Closure to water contact near Les Davis Pier, Pierce County

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department has issued an advisory to avoid water contact near Les Davis Pier along Ruston Way due to a sewage spill. Signs have been posted to warn the public. This advisory will stay in effect until further notice.

Contact with fecal contaminated waters can result in gastroenteritis, skin rashes, upper respiratory infections and other illnesses. Children and the elderly may be more vulnerable to waterborne illnesses.

Stay updated about water quality at your beaches by keeping up with us on:

Julianne Ruffner, our BEACH Program Manager, is available at 360-407-6154 or julianne.ruffner@ecy.wa.gov for questions.