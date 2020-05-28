Dynavax to Present at the William Blair 40th Annual Growth Stock Conference

/EIN News/ -- EMERYVILLE, Calif., May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: DVAX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel vaccines, today announced that Ryan Spencer, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the William Blair 40th Annual Growth Stock Conference on Tuesday, June 9, at 12:00 p.m. C.T.



The presentation will be webcast and may be accessed through the “Events & Presentations” page on the “investors” section of the Company’s website at http://investors.dynavax.com/events-presentations .

About Dynavax

Dynavax is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The Company launched its first commercial product, HEPLISAV-B® [Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant), Adjuvanted], in February 2018, following U.S. FDA approval for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older. Dynavax is also advancing CpG 1018 as a premier vaccine adjuvant through research collaborations and partnerships. For more information, visit www.dynavax.com and follow the company on LinkedIn .

