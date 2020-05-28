Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 848 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,840 in the last 365 days.

Kezar Life Sciences to Participate in Fireside Chat During the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: KZR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer, today announced members of its executive team will participate in a Fireside Chat during the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 1:30pm EDT.  

The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed at the “Events & Presentations” section of the Company’s website at http://investors.kezarlifesciences.com/events. Kezar Life Sciences will maintain an archived replay of the webcast on its website for 90 days after the conference.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Based in South San Francisco, Kezar Life Sciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to revolutionizing treatments for patients with autoimmune diseases and cancer. Kezar is translating its innovative research on the immunoproteasome and protein secretion pathways to advance novel therapeutic approaches. KZR-616, a first-in-class selective immunoproteasome inhibitor, is being evaluated in severe and underserved autoimmune diseases.  Additionally, KZR-261, the first clinical candidate for the treatment of cancer from Kezar’s protein secretion program, is undergoing IND-enabling activities. For more information, visit www.kezarlifesciences.com.      

CONTACT:
Celia Economides
IR@kezarbio.com  

Primary Logo

You just read:

Kezar Life Sciences to Participate in Fireside Chat During the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.