Kezar Life Sciences to Participate in Fireside Chat During the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: KZR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer, today announced members of its executive team will participate in a Fireside Chat during the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 1:30pm EDT.



The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed at the “Events & Presentations” section of the Company’s website at http://investors.kezarlifesciences.com/events . Kezar Life Sciences will maintain an archived replay of the webcast on its website for 90 days after the conference.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Based in South San Francisco, Kezar Life Sciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to revolutionizing treatments for patients with autoimmune diseases and cancer. Kezar is translating its innovative research on the immunoproteasome and protein secretion pathways to advance novel therapeutic approaches. KZR-616, a first-in-class selective immunoproteasome inhibitor, is being evaluated in severe and underserved autoimmune diseases. Additionally, KZR-261, the first clinical candidate for the treatment of cancer from Kezar’s protein secretion program, is undergoing IND-enabling activities. For more information, visit www.kezarlifesciences.com.