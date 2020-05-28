New, Online Tool Helps Furloughed and Laid-Off Americans Understand their Health Insurance Options

HealthEquity launches a free resource in response to record unemployment numbers

/EIN News/ -- DRAPER, Utah, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY), the country’s largest provider of health savings accounts (HSAs), today announced the launch of a free, online health insurance education tool to help Americans experiencing job loss identify a menu of health insurance and other options that should be on their radar as they explore coverage.



HealthEquity’s educational tool helps users consider healthcare insurance options by asking several, multiple-choice questions about professional and personal life stages and needs. Based upon the answers, the tool lets the user identify several options to consider, such as the Affordable Care Act exchanges, enrolling in COBRA, maximizing HSAs or other elections. The assessment tool is free, anonymous and available to the public.

“With unemployment numbers skyrocketing, we know the need for health insurance, combined with the complexity of the benefits landscape and the stress that comes with job loss, could feel overwhelming to those who need it most,” said Jody Dietel, Senior VP of Advocacy and Government Affairs at HealthEquity. “We are launching this easy-to-use tool to help educate Americans on potential avenues for health insurance coverage and other options that may be available to them.”

The educational tool’s query format was developed by a team of experts at HealthEquity who identified dozens of employment-related variables and personal scenarios that may affect an individual’s health insurance options and needs. This information was then combined with the latest benefit regulation changes, including the CARES Act as well as IRS and Department of Labor rulings, to curate various options in one place. The online assessment tool will be continuously updated as additional legislative and regulatory changes are announced.

“This educational tool should serve as an important starting point,” added Dietel. “We hope people will follow the links in their custom, generated report to explore their individual options so they can make a more educated decision. We’re happy to be a resource where Americans can get more information about their health coverage options after they lose employer coverage.”

Please visit www.HealthEquity.com/Stay-Covered to access the tool.

