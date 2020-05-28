Farhan Naqvi to Extend Deadline for Naqvi Injury Law Scholarship Program
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, says Farhan Naqvi, his firm has decided to extend the deadline for its prestigious scholarship programLAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Due to the difficulties presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, says Farhan Naqvi, he and his firm have decided to extend the deadline for the Naqvi Injury Law Scholarship Program. The deadline for the initiative was originally set for May 31, 2020.
Farhan Naqvi, award-winning attorney and founder of Naqvi Injury Law, is sponsoring the firm's scholarship program. Farhan is a prominent personal injury attorney and philanthropist who has successfully handled over 4,000 injury cases and has achieved over $100 million for his clients in verdicts and settlements. Naqvi Injury Law has been featured as one of the “Best of Law Vegas” (BOLV) law firms every year since 2016.
The Naqvi Injury Law Scholarship Program is open to U.S. citizens who are currently enrolled at an accredited college or university in the U.S. Students who are local to the Las Vegas area will be given priority.
The initiative will offer a total of $5,000 USD, divided over one scholarship of $2,000 and three separate scholarships of $1,000.
Applicants must have a minimum G.P.A. of 3.0 and provide adequate proof of enrollment from their educational institution in order to be eligible for the funds. In addition, Applicants must submit an essay that explains why they are applying for the scholarship, why they chose their program of study, and how they plan to make a difference in their chosen industry.
This scholarship will be judged primarily on a need basis, but this does not exclude achievement standards.
The new deadline for the Naqvi Injury Law Scholarship Program is forthcoming.
For more information and to apply for this opportunity, please visit https://naqvilaw.com/scholarship-application/.
About Farhan Naqvi
Prior to representing personal injury victims, Farhan Naqvi worked as an insurance defense attorney, representing insurance companies and some of the largest corporations in America. Insurance defense work provided him with a keen insight into how insurance companies operate and their common tactics to reduce and deny accident and injury claims. Upon realizing his passion to represent injured parties over insurance companies, Naqvi joined Nevada's largest personal injury law firm and practiced there for four years prior to forming his own practice in 2008. By its 10th anniversary in 2018, Naqvi Injury Law had grown to more than 50 legal professionals and the firm was named one of the Inc. 500 fastest growing private companies in America. The firm has been named a Gold Winner in the prestigious Best of Las Vegas program for the past four years in the categories of Best Personal Injury Lawyer, Best Law Firm, Best Customer Service and in the newest category in 2019-Best Trial Lawyer. Naqvi has also been voted Top Lawyer by both Vegas INC. and Desert Companion Magazine.
Over the duration of his career, Farhan Naqvi has achieved more than $150 million for his clients in verdicts and settlements. He has successfully represented clients in cases against the world's largest brand names including Wal-Mart, Target, McDonald's, State Farm, Allstate, MGM Grand, Caesars Entertainment, General Growth Management, USPS, Southwest Airlines, Rouse Co., and Pepsi Cola Bottling Co. among many others.
