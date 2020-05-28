McKee Hears Concerns from Rhode Island Pediatricians

May 26, 2020 - Office Activity Update

A group of Rhode Island pediatricians participated in a conference call with Lt. Governor Dan McKee to discuss COVID-19 related issues including concerns from solo and small group practices with regard to Medicaid reimbursement.

The group outlined that during the pandemic, many pediatricians are utilizing Telehealth visits to keep their patients healthy. The Telehealth option has been extended in Rhode Island.

The group expressed concern over the low reimbursement rate from Medicaid, which according to data from Kaiser Permanente, an integrated managed care consortium, places Rhode Island last in terms of Medicaid reimbursement rates in the country. Lt. Governor McKee, a proponent of leveling the playing field for small businesses in Rhode Island, was told that neighboring states have higher reimbursement rates, which puts local doctors at a disadvantage.

Long and short term advocacy strategies were explored and the Lt. Governor, along with Chief of Staff Anthony Silva, invited the group to share their concerns with a wider audience during one of the Lt. Governor's virtual small business town hall meetings.