Uber Pet: Getting Your Cat to the Vet Just Got Easier

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Las Vegas pet owners have more options for transporting their pets than ever before. The ride sharing service Uber has rolled out their new service, Uber Pet, in 10 cities around the country, including Las Vegas. For a flat five-dollar ($5) surcharge in addition to the cost of a ride, Uber customers will now be allowed to bring along a single pet during any Uber Pet ride.



For pet owners unable to drive, Uber Pet provides a long-desired mode of transit. While each individual driver is given discretion on whether or not to allow more than one pet on any given ride, Uber Pet remains an optimistic step into the future for the ride share company, its drivers, and its customers. Service animals remain unaffected by the introduction of Uber Pet and do not require a surcharge.

"I think it's a great idea. [Pet] owners who don't drive usually rely on public transportation to bring their pets in or just skip [veterinary] visits altogether. It's stressful and unhealthy for pets," says local Las Vegas veterinarian, Dr. Terri Koppe, at All About Cats Cat Veterinary Hospital.

Uber Pet has received its share of criticism from anxious drivers and passengers alike. When the proper precautions are taken, however, the risk pets pose to passengers, drivers or their vehicles can be minimized. Uber and veterinarians like Dr. Koppe urge those interested in booking rides with Uber Pet to do things such as take along a towel for pets to sit on and keep pets harnessed, leashed, or confined to carriers during the ride.

Dr. Koppe remains optimistic that Uber Pet will afford more pet owners the opportunity to transport pets to their annual wellness exams.