In this week’s video, WEDC Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes shares more about the guidelines for businesses in various sectors to reopen safely and protect the health of their workers and customers. The guidelines cover a variety of topic areas, including personal protective equipment as well as cleaning and sanitizing, and additional topic areas relevant to each industry. Watch the video to learn more, and then access the guidelines documents.
You just read:
New video: Best practices to keep employees and customers safe
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.