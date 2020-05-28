Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
New video: Best practices to keep employees and customers safe

In this week’s video, WEDC Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes shares more about the guidelines for businesses in various sectors to reopen safely and protect the health of their workers and customers. The guidelines cover a variety of topic areas, including personal protective equipment as well as cleaning and sanitizing, and additional topic areas relevant to each industry. Watch the video to learn more, and then access the guidelines documents.

