Premier Trailer Leasing Donates the Use of 40 Refrigerated Trailers to Feeding America

/EIN News/ -- PLANO, Texas, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Trailer Leasing, a leading national trailer leasing and rental company, today announced it will partner with its long-time supplier, Thermo King, to help combat hunger during the COVID-19 pandemic. Premier will provide free rental of up to 40 Thermo King refrigerated trailers to Feeding America. These 53-foot trailers have a 40,000-pound perishable food capacity, allowing this partnership to help secure, store and distribute more than 6 million* meals this summer. Thermo King is also contributing funds to Feeding America foodbanks through its We Move Food grant program.



“We at Premier Trailer Leasing are so happy that we can use our resources to help communities around the U.S. and provide meals to those who need them most,” said Jim Aubuchon, President and CEO of Premier Trailer Leasing. “We’re incredibly proud to partner with Feeding America and show our appreciation for the important work they are doing to end hunger in our nation.”

“Our customers have always played a critical role in ensuring the safe delivery of fresh food and medicine, and their role is even more important today,” said Karin De Bondt, president of Thermo King Americas. “As a long-standing partner to Premier and Feeding America, we are proud to further support their collective efforts through our We Move Food grant program so these food banks can serve even more people in need.”

“Feeding America is grateful for the generous donation from Premier Trailer Leasing,” said Blake Thompson, chief supply chain officer at Feeding America. “The coronavirus pandemic has put a record strain on our network of food banks with an increased demand for food assistance in communities large and small. This donation will help food banks around the country store much-needed food for communities that are struggling with hunger.”

According to a report by Feeding America, the number of food-insecure children could escalate to 18 million because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The highest total ever reported by USDA in the 25 years that it has been measuring food insecurity was 17.2 million in 2009 at the height of the Great Recession.

*According to the USDA, 1.2 lbs. is equivalent to one meal.

