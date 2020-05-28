Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 835 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,774 in the last 365 days.

Virtu Financial CEO Douglas A. Cifu to Present at the Piper Sandler Global Exchange and FinTech Conference on June 3, 2020

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT), a leading provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting edge technology to deliver innovative, transparent trading solutions to its clients and liquidity to the global markets, announced today that Virtu CEO Douglas A. Cifu will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Piper Sandler Global Exchange and FinTech Conference on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. ET. The event will be available live and replay via webcast on the investor relations section of Virtu’s website at http://ir.virtu.com/.

About Virtu Financial
Virtu is a leading provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver liquidity to the global markets and innovative, transparent trading solutions to its clients. Leveraging its global market making expertise and infrastructure, Virtu provides a robust product suite including offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.  Virtu’s product offerings allow clients to trade on hundreds of venues across 50+ countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income and myriad other commodities.  In addition, Virtu’s integrated, multi-asset analytics platform provides a range of pre and post-trade services, data products and compliance tools that clients rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global markets.

CONTACT:  
   
Investor Relations Media Relations
Deborah Belevan, IRC, CPA Andrew Smith
investor_relations@virtu.com media@virtu.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Virtu Financial CEO Douglas A. Cifu to Present at the Piper Sandler Global Exchange and FinTech Conference on June 3, 2020

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.