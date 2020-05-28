Veruna Forms Strategic Partnership with Insuritas

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veruna , developer of the insurance industry’s only agency management system (AMS) built on the Salesforce platform, has formed a strategic partnership with Insuritas , provider of a seamless, transparent shopping experience in which insurance companies compete to provide the right coverage at the right price to financial institutions nationally.

Utilizing the Veruna AMS as the foundational technology, Insuritas has developed iInsure, a proprietary agency management ecosystem which incorporates core policy management functionality and CRM capabilities. The Veruna and Salesforce integrations inherent to the new Insuritas iInsure ecosystem create a unique insurance environment which transforms the insurance management experience.

“Part of Veruna’s mission has always been to revolutionize the way modern agencies do business,” said Jennifer Carroll, CEO of Veruna . “The partnership with Insuritas furthers that mission as we help Insuritas to push the insurance management and shopping experience forward to a more modern level backed by choice and transparency for everyone involved. We are looking forward to a long and productive partnership going forward.”

Built on the Salesforce Lightning platform, the Veruna AMS incorporates robust customer relationship management (CRM) capabilities and allows for the real-time integration of customer data and changing insurance conditions to Insuritas’ services, while providing streamlined workflows simplifying customer interactions.

“The insurance agency model was originally designed to give customers access to a wide range of insurance coverages, broad carrier choice, and empathetic, honest advice from a trusted insurance agent,” said Matthew Chesky, president of Insuritas. “Our iInsure platform combines class-leading CRM capabilities from SalesForce, core policy management functionality developed by Veruna, and our unique integrations with hundreds of financial institution partners across the U.S. to offer our customers a uniquely valuable insurance shopping and buying experience.”

Veruna’s innovative approach to agency management combines exceptional technology with industry expertise to deliver higher levels of mobility, flexibility, customization, and integration all backed by the expansion capabilities inherent to the Salesforce AppExchange.

About Veruna

Veruna delivers the insurance industry’s only modern agency management system (AMS) built on the Salesforce platform and capable of driving quicker decisions using real-time data, robust analytics, and automated workflows with increased mobility, flexibility, customization, and integration all backed by the expansion capabilities inherent to the Salesforce AppExchange. For more information, please visit www.veruna.com .

About Insuritas

The Insuritas mission is to connect people to the insurance products they need through a seamless, transparent shopping experience where carriers compete to provide them with the right coverage at the right price. The Insuritas meta-agency platform, deployed across a network of partners serving over 10M customers nationally, empowers financial institutions to leverage proprietary data-mining techniques and integrations with a broad array of insurance carriers to make highly personalized, digitally optimized insurance offers to their depositors, all within their brand. These strategies help further their commitment to the financial well-being of their customers, while driving a critical source of non-interest income for their institution. For more information, visit www.insuritas.com .