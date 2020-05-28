I-MED Pharma Collaborates with KMG International to Supply PPE and Diagnostic Testing Products to Canada, USA & Europe

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- I-MED Pharma Inc., a Canadian medical device company, announced today that it is collaborating with KMG International Limited to manufacture and supply personal protective equipment (PPE) and COVID-19 diagnostic tests to help respond to the urgent need for these products in Canada, the United States, and Europe.



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6116c48b-c56e-4371-9168-f015967c1b5b

I-MED Pharma has secured through KMG Group, the manufacturing of face masks, face shields, protective isolation gowns, examination gloves, hand sanitizers, digital clinical thermometers, and SARS-CoV-2 antibody diagnostic testing kits to help with the increasing demand for these products in the global marketplace at this time.

Daniel Hofmann, President of I-MED Pharma stated, “Over the past two months, we have been working hard with KMG, a trusted pre-pandemic partner, to source, manufacture, and deliver reliable solutions for PPE. We are pleased to have this opportunity to collaborate to supply PPE and diagnostic test kits to help protect people from COVID-19.

This partnership is a unique opportunity to leverage I-MED Pharma’s decades worth of expertise in the medical device industry and KMG’s manufacturing know-how in order to deliver essential equipment to those who need it most in Canada, the United States and beyond.

It is also our intention to donate a portion of the proceeds to non-profit community groups and others in dire need, who continue to play a vital role in supporting our most vulnerable populations during this pandemic.”

Neal Malani, Managing Director of KMG International Limited commented, “KMG is elated to partner with I-MED Pharma and bring together two long-standing companies and leverage our respective expertise to deliver high-quality solutions to combat the present health threats that we are currently facing. Delivering effectively in times like this requires great emotion, impeccable function, and seamless form.

The KMG Group of Companies and I-MED Pharma have committed our combined resources to do our part in helping all of us return to a life that we will never take for granted again.”

About I-MED Pharma

I-MED Pharma is a privately held Canadian company, focused on the research, development, and commercialization of safe and effective medical devices. For over 30 years, I-MED Pharma has been providing innovative medical and surgical eye care products to the ophthalmic and optometric global communities.

About KMG International

KMG International is a member of the Consolidated Group of Companies and has been established in Hong Kong for over 50 years. With an impeccable reputation as a manufacturer that bridges the gap between the function and advantages of the East and the real-time requirements of the West, KMG is very successful in bringing new products to market.

With three factories in China and one in India, the group employs over 1400 dedicated people with a common goal; to produce and deliver products that stand on the cutting-edge of technology.

KMG is dedicated to making the world a better place by providing people with high-quality products and services.

For more information, please email media@imedpharma.com or visit www.imedpharma.com .