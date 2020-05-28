Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT)

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming June 2, 2020 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. ("Liberty" or "the Company") (NYSE: LBRT ) securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with the Company’s January 17, 2018 initial public offering (the “IPO” or “Offering”).



If you suffered a loss on your Liberty investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information here or contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, via email shareholders@glancylaw.com or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On February 5, 2020, after the market closed, Liberty issued a press release announcing its financial and operations results for fourth quarter and full year 2019. Therein, Liberty reported full year adjusted EBITDA of $277 million, or a 37% decline over the prior year, and diluted earnings per share of $0.53, which fell significantly short of analyst forecasts.

On this news, Liberty's stock price fell $1.07, or over 12%, to close at $7.80 per share on February 6, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that there was an oversupply in the hydraulic fracturing services market; (2) that the Company's pricing power was weak; (3) that the Company's services were not increasing and its competition was not decreasing; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Liberty securities pursuant and/or traceable to the IPO, you may move the Court no later than June 2, 2020 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com , or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com . If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

