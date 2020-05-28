Rodizio Grill® Now Open in Fort Lauderdale

/EIN News/ -- DANIA BEACH, Fla., May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rodizio Grill®, America’s First Brazilian Steakhouse®, is now open in greater Fort Lauderdale at Dania Pointe.



“I am thrilled to bring a fifth location to beautiful and diverse Florida, especially in one of the fastest-growing markets in the state,” said Ivan Utrera, Founder of Rodizio Grill. “While these past few months have been tough on our community, I am excited to welcome guests into a clean and safe environment where we can celebrate life and enjoy the abundance of Brazilian churrasco.”

Rodizio Grill has temporarily adapted operations to ensure guests maintain social distancing while enjoying the authentic menu offerings. The restaurant is adhering to local Health Department requirements and remains committed to upholding stringent employee training and guest-safety procedures.

Established in 1995, Rodizio Grill was the first Brazilian “churrasco” steakhouse in the United States. Twenty-five years later, the brand remains known for its playful Brazilian spirit, authentic menu offerings and family-friendly atmosphere. The unique concept features rotisserie grilled meat, expertly seasoned and carved tableside by traditionally dressed Gauchos. While the meats are the main attraction, they are complemented with award-winning gourmet salads, fresh seasonal fruits and vegetables, and authentic hot side dishes. Rodizio Grill also features fresh-pressed juices, homemade Brazilian Limeades, signature cocktails and an extensive wine list featuring a variety of Brazilian imported wine and beer. At the end of the meal, guests can enjoy a selection of exclusive, homemade desserts authentic to the entire experience – a treat not found anywhere else.

Rodizio Grill Fort Lauderdale at Dania Pointe is located off Interstate 95, between Griffin Road and Stirling Road. To learn more about the temporary adaptions, safety precautions or to make a reservation, visit Rodizio.com.

About Rodizio Grill®:

Established in 1995, Rodizio Grill® The Brazilian Steakhouse™ is the first authentic Brazilian steakhouse in the U.S., founded by Ivan Utrera who wanted to bring this popular Brazilian Churrascaria concept, along with cherished family recipes, to the USA from his home country of Brazil. Rodizio Grill’s all-inclusive menu offers unlimited Brazilian sides, over 30 gourmet salads, and rotisserie grilled meats and grilled items, carved tableside by Rodizio Gauchos. For more information, visit Rodizio.com.

Contact: Ashlee Hille

Director of Marketing

marketing@rodiziogrill.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/55d141b7-7d5e-408f-a847-b1233f982fb3