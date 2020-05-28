NeuShield Offers Free Six-Months Ransomware Protection to Healthcare, Public Sector and Education Organizations

Threat actors taking advantage of COVID-19 pandemic to target healthcare, public sector and education

NeuShield, which developed the world's first mirror shielding technology to instantly recover data and files when other malware defenses fail, today announced its providing six months of free ransomware protection to new customers in healthcare, public sector and education to provide protection to these critical services during this unparalleled crisis. Being the only anti-ransomware solution in the world that can instantly recover data that is corrupted by malware, NeuShield enables customers to quickly recover from an attack.



According to the 2020 Verizon Data Breach Report , ransomware attacks continue to rise across all industries, though some industries were hit particularly hard by ransomware. This year, ransomware attacks doubled, accounting for approximately 80 percent of malware attacks in educational services vs. last year’s 45 percent, and 61 percent of malware-based incidents in Public Sector were ransomware attacks.

Likewise, the COVID-19 pandemic has fueled an increase in ransomware attacks targeting healthcare organizations, according to the Microsoft Threat Protection Intelligence Team April 2020 report . In a time when remote work is becoming universal and the strain on SecOps, especially in healthcare and critical industries has never been higher, ransomware actors are unrelenting, notes the report.

NeuShield Data Sentinel is unique because it provides another layer of protection beyond what competitive ransomware solutions offer. NeuShield’s anti-ransomware technology allows organizations to recover damaged data without a backup utilizing Mirror Shielding to protect files and ensure instant recovery of important data. This new approach allows customers to instantly recover from any unknown or zero-day threat because NeuShield protects the data, rather than try and find specific threats, without requiring continuous updates and without signatures.

“We are proud to do our part and provide our award-winning ransomware protection technologies to those on the front lines during this crisis,” said Yuen Pin Yeap, CEO at NeuShield. “Our solution is easy to deploy and does not require expensive infrastructure upgrades and setup to start offering protection from ransomware immediately. Given the lockdown, IT administrators can perform most of the critical tasks remotely from the safety of their homes and do not need to put themselves at risk by going into the workplace to manage the software.”

“After a series of ransomware attacks against our business and clients, and experiencing the painful restoration of files first hand, I knew there had to be a better way to protect our business and clients, said David Macias, CEO at ITRMS, a California-based MSP. “When I saw NeuShield’s unique approach I nearly had a heart attack and immediately started promoting to all our client base as an MSP. I sleep better at night knowing I have NeuShield watching my back and am confident I’m 100 percent protected from ransomware.”

To take advantage of this six-months free offer, healthcare, public sector and education focused organizations can contact NeuShield here .

About NeuShield

NeuShield delivers a completely revolutionary approach to data protection. Rather than trying to detect and block threats one-by-one, the company’s patent-pending NeuShield Data Sentinel product shields important data to prevent threats from modifying it. Business and consumers use NeuShield Data Sentinel as a simple, reliable and budget-friendly way to revert digital files and devices to their pre-attack state when other malware defenses, like antivirus and anti-ransomware, fail. For additional information, visit neushield.com or connect with us on Twitter @NeuShield .

