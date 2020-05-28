VIDEO CONSUMER ALERT: Attorney General Moody Seeks Information on Privacy Protections for Children Using TikTok App

While the Attorney General’s Office reviews the protections offered by TikTok, Attorney General Moody urges parents to be aware of how websites and social media applications collect and share children’s personal information—particularly online contact information, telephone numbers, geolocation, photos and videos.

Under COPPA, parents have the ability to prevent the collection and sharing of this information for children under 13 and to request that collected information be deleted. These options allow parents to prevent a child’s information from being shared with marketers or third parties that they may not know or trust.

Parents can follow these additional tips to protect a child’s privacy online: