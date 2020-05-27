Phase I SBIR Program Project Selections Include Efforts in Hydrogen and Fuel Cell R&D Technologies

The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE) announced nearly $20 million in small business awards for Phase I Release 2 projects under the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs. Over 100 projects across 26 states will receive funds to demonstrate technical feasibility for energy technology innovations.

The following three projects, supported by the Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technologies Office, will address hydrogen R&D challenges and advance progress in hydrogen production from wind power:

Alchemr, of Boca Raton, Florida, will develop and test a hydrogen production system that can enable chemical and fuels manufacturing as well as increased use of offshore wind energy without the need for major transmission infrastructure investment.

Giner, of Newton, Massachusetts, will develop a cost model and design requirements for a wind-to-hydrogen generation system and identify the cost impacts associated with generating and transmitting hydrogen from offshore windfarms instead of electricity.

Greenway Energy, of Aiken, South Carolina, will develop and test a new, low-cost, and efficient electrolysis system that can be directly coupled with wind turbine power.

Small businesses play a major role in spurring innovation and creating jobs in the U.S. economy. The SBIR and STTR programs were created by Congress to leverage small businesses to advance innovation at federal agencies. Learn more about the SBIR and STTR programs on the Office of Science and EERE websites.