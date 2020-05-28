Apple Rush Clarifies Relationship with Hard Rush™ as It Approaches Launch

/EIN News/ -- TITUSVILLE, Fla., May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Apple Rush Company, Inc. (US OTC PINK: APRU), clarifies for its shareholders that it jointly owns the trademark for the Hard Rush™ brand, a newly developed seltzer juice and alcohol beverage.



The company has joint ownership of the trademark rights with Hard Rush, Inc., developer of the product and which is a private company headed by Robert Corr, former President of Apple Rush. APRU, LLC is a subsidiary of the Apple Rush Co. Inc., and is the public entity traded as APRU. In the event of a future sale of the trademark the benefit will be equal to both parties. Moreover, Apple Rush’s Pomegranate juice will be a prime ingredient in the formula of Hard Rush™, which is expected to be its best selling flavor. “Many mutual opportunities and benefits will ensue, accordingly,” said APRU CEO Tony Torgerud.

Further, APRU LLC will be invoicing its current impressive network of distributors who carry Hard Rush™ and who will receive direct truckloads from Hard Rush, Inc. As well, APRU will drive sales and marketing through its distribution network as they also develop new distributors with liquor licenses.

Hard Rush, Inc. has a large vision for Hard Rush™. An affiliated company, Corrs International LLC, will helm international sales for the brand. Corrs Intl. is already in discussion with a strong distribution force in Japan for rights to market Hard Rush™ there.

Initial plans are for Hard Rush to offer three Seltzer, Juice and Alcohol beverages, Pomegranate, Lemon-Lime and Grapefruit, all in 11.5 oz. cans and 4-Paks. A low calorie version is also in the works. An American Ginseng flavor is in serious development as well.

“I am expecting big things for Hard Rush™ in what's a dynamic category now and will be in the future," said Bob Corr, Hard Rush President. Adding, “I am glad to see that the new APRU CEO Tony Torgerud has so much passion for the brand. Focused intent is needed to move quickly and see these ideas become reality. And clearly, with the business climate here today, it was a good move for APRU to acquire Mistyk and joint package the heavy-in-demand Hand Sanitizer, a profitable venture now and in the worrisome future we're all looking at.”

About The Apple Rush Company, Inc.



The Apple Rush Company, Inc., through its subsidiary APRU, LLC, is a distributor of CPG products under the trademarked Apple Rush brand, Element brand and other labels. The Apple Rush brand has more than 47 years of existence in the natural beverage industry. As a historical leader in the organic and natural beverage sector our goal is to now become a leader in the distribution of anhydrous hemp oil products nationwide. For more information, please go to www.applerush.com , www.aprubrands.com , and www.mistyk.com with our expanded product portfolio.

