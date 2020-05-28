Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Director/PDMR Shareholding

/EIN News/ -- NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

May 28, 2020

Royal Dutch Shell plc (the “Company”) announces that further to the announcement dated February 3, 2020, on May 28, 2020, Ben van Beurden, a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMR”) , pledged a further 69,000 A ordinary shares with a nominal value of €0.07 each (“RDSA Shares”) in order to maintain the value of the collateral against the mortgage provided by Van Lanschot N.V. 

Ben van Beurden remains the beneficial owner of the pledged RDSA Shares and retains full voting rights.

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Ben
Last Name(s) Van Beurden
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Chief Executive Officer
Initial notification/amendments Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument A Ordinary shares with a nominal value of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction A pledge of 69,000 RDSA Shares in the Company as collateral against a mortgage provided by Van Lanschot N.V. Ben van Beurden remains the beneficial owner of the pledged RDSA Shares and retains full voting rights.

 

 
Currency N/A
Price N/A
Volume 69,000
Total N/A
Aggregated information

 

Volume
Price
Total		  

 

69,000
N/A
N/A
Date of transaction May 28, 2020
Place of transaction Outside trading venue

Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550
Shell Investor Relations
Europe: +31 70 377 4540
United States: +1 832 337 2034

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

