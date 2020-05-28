Director/PDMR Shareholding

/EIN News/ -- NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

May 28, 2020

Royal Dutch Shell plc (the “Company”) announces that further to the announcement dated February 3, 2020, on May 28, 2020, Ben van Beurden, a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMR”) , pledged a further 69,000 A ordinary shares with a nominal value of €0.07 each (“RDSA Shares”) in order to maintain the value of the collateral against the mortgage provided by Van Lanschot N.V.

Ben van Beurden remains the beneficial owner of the pledged RDSA Shares and retains full voting rights.

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Ben Last Name(s) Van Beurden 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Chief Executive Officer Initial notification/amendments Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument A Ordinary shares with a nominal value of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00B03MLX29 Nature of the transaction A pledge of 69,000 RDSA Shares in the Company as collateral against a mortgage provided by Van Lanschot N.V. Ben van Beurden remains the beneficial owner of the pledged RDSA Shares and retains full voting rights.







Currency N/A Price N/A Volume 69,000 Total N/A Aggregated information







Volume

Price

Total







69,000

N/A

N/A



Date of transaction May 28, 2020 Place of transaction Outside trading venue

Anthony Clarke

Deputy Company Secretary

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations

International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550

Shell Investor Relations

Europe: +31 70 377 4540

United States: +1 832 337 2034

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70