Director/PDMR Shareholding
/EIN News/ -- NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES
May 28, 2020
Royal Dutch Shell plc (the “Company”) announces that further to the announcement dated February 3, 2020, on May 28, 2020, Ben van Beurden, a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMR”) , pledged a further 69,000 A ordinary shares with a nominal value of €0.07 each (“RDSA Shares”) in order to maintain the value of the collateral against the mortgage provided by Van Lanschot N.V.
Ben van Beurden remains the beneficial owner of the pledged RDSA Shares and retains full voting rights.
This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Ben
|Last Name(s)
|Van Beurden
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer
|Initial notification/amendments
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Royal Dutch Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|A Ordinary shares with a nominal value of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00B03MLX29
|Nature of the transaction
|A pledge of 69,000 RDSA Shares in the Company as collateral against a mortgage provided by Van Lanschot N.V. Ben van Beurden remains the beneficial owner of the pledged RDSA Shares and retains full voting rights.
|Currency
|N/A
|Price
|N/A
|Volume
|69,000
|Total
|N/A
|Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
|
69,000
N/A
N/A
|Date of transaction
|May 28, 2020
|Place of transaction
|Outside trading venue
Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary
