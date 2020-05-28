Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 814 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,731 in the last 365 days.

TCOM, L.P., Leader in Integrated ISR Solutions, Expands Global Footprint & Operations in the Middle East and Africa

TCOM, L.P., Leader in Integrated ISR Solutions, Expands Global Footprint & Operations in the Middle East and Africa

TCOM, L.P., Leader in Integrated ISR Solutions, Expands Global Footprint & Operations in the Middle East and Africa

Mr. Mustapha Ouchen, TCOM's Director of International Business Development for Middle East and Africa

Mr. Mustapha Ouchen, TCOM's Director of International Business Development for Middle East and Africa

TCOM, L.P. Expands Global Footprint in the Middle East and Africa; Appoints Mustapha Ouchen as Director of International Business Development.

I am excited to join TCOM as it expands its global footprint in the Middle East and Africa to offer advanced C4ISR solutions that integrate innovative persistent surveillance systems.”
— Mustapha Ouchen, TCOM, L.P., Director of International BD
COLUMBIA, MARYLAND, USA, May 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TCOM, L.P., a global leader in persistent surveillance systems and ISR solutions, has announced a significant expansion of its global footprint and operations in the Middle East and Africa. To spearhead its growth, it has appointed Fortune 500-Veteran Mr. Mustapha Ouchen, as Director of International Business Development for the Middle East and Africa.

Mr. Ouchen is a highly accomplished international business development executive with over 20 years of experience in successfully architecting strategic growth for global Fortune 500 technology companies in the Middle East and Africa. He fluently speaks English, Arabic, and French, and holds an MBA from Lewis University and a bachelor’s degree in Finance from the Ecole Supererieure de Commerce in Marrakech.

Ouchen stated, “I am excited to join TCOM as it expands its global footprint in the Middle East and Africa to offer advanced C4ISR solutions that integrate innovative persistent lighter-than-air tethered surveillance platforms for mission-critical solutions for Air, Ground and Maritime Border Surveillance, Anti-Terrorism, Communications Intelligence, early-detection Missile defense, and other applications.”

Mr. Mustapha Ouchen can be reached at mustapha.ouchen@tcomlp.com or (410) 312-2534 or visit his LinkedIn profile at https://www.linkedin.com/in/mustaphaouchen/


About TCOM

TCOM, L.P. is a global leader providing elevated solutions to enhance situational awareness. Since 1971, the company’s pioneering innovations have defined the persistent surveillance and Lighter-than-Air industries. By blending leading-edge technology, manufacturing, and field operation capabilities, TCOM has provided ISR systems for the United States and foreign governments. Headquartered in Columbia, MD, TCOM has a Manufacturing & Flight Test Facility near Elizabeth City, NC, and a satellite office in Aberdeen, MD.

Gal S Borenstein
Borenstein Group
+1 703-385-8178
email us here

You just read:

TCOM, L.P., Leader in Integrated ISR Solutions, Expands Global Footprint & Operations in the Middle East and Africa

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Companies, International Organizations, Military Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.