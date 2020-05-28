TCOM, L.P., Leader in Integrated ISR Solutions, Expands Global Footprint & Operations in the Middle East and Africa
TCOM, L.P., Leader in Integrated ISR Solutions, Expands Global Footprint & Operations in the Middle East and Africa
TCOM, L.P. Expands Global Footprint in the Middle East and Africa; Appoints Mustapha Ouchen as Director of International Business Development.
I am excited to join TCOM as it expands its global footprint in the Middle East and Africa to offer advanced C4ISR solutions that integrate innovative persistent surveillance systems.”COLUMBIA, MARYLAND, USA, May 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TCOM, L.P., a global leader in persistent surveillance systems and ISR solutions, has announced a significant expansion of its global footprint and operations in the Middle East and Africa. To spearhead its growth, it has appointed Fortune 500-Veteran Mr. Mustapha Ouchen, as Director of International Business Development for the Middle East and Africa.
— Mustapha Ouchen, TCOM, L.P., Director of International BD
Mr. Ouchen is a highly accomplished international business development executive with over 20 years of experience in successfully architecting strategic growth for global Fortune 500 technology companies in the Middle East and Africa. He fluently speaks English, Arabic, and French, and holds an MBA from Lewis University and a bachelor’s degree in Finance from the Ecole Supererieure de Commerce in Marrakech.
Ouchen stated, “I am excited to join TCOM as it expands its global footprint in the Middle East and Africa to offer advanced C4ISR solutions that integrate innovative persistent lighter-than-air tethered surveillance platforms for mission-critical solutions for Air, Ground and Maritime Border Surveillance, Anti-Terrorism, Communications Intelligence, early-detection Missile defense, and other applications.”
Mr. Mustapha Ouchen can be reached at mustapha.ouchen@tcomlp.com or (410) 312-2534 or visit his LinkedIn profile at https://www.linkedin.com/in/mustaphaouchen/
About TCOM
TCOM, L.P. is a global leader providing elevated solutions to enhance situational awareness. Since 1971, the company’s pioneering innovations have defined the persistent surveillance and Lighter-than-Air industries. By blending leading-edge technology, manufacturing, and field operation capabilities, TCOM has provided ISR systems for the United States and foreign governments. Headquartered in Columbia, MD, TCOM has a Manufacturing & Flight Test Facility near Elizabeth City, NC, and a satellite office in Aberdeen, MD.
Gal S Borenstein
Borenstein Group
+1 703-385-8178
email us here