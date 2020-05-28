BitPay Awarded Best Alternative Payment Solution from CNP Summit

BitPay Honored Among Highly-Coveted 2020 CNP Award Winners

/EIN News/ -- Atlanta, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitPay, the world’s largest provider of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency payment services, today announced the company won Best Alternative Payment Solution from CNP Summit. Each year, the CNP Awards is the only awards competition honoring the companies, programs and solutions that have distinguished themselves in the card not present space throughout the year. Over the last few months, the CNP panel of independent industry experts and the nominees’ customers have been deliberating on the winners for this year’s program.

“Businesses of all kinds are being forced to adapt and innovate in this unprecedented year," said D.J. Murphy, editor-in-chief of Card Not Present®. "Merchants in the e-commerce fraud and payments community, facing completely new online shopping and fraud patterns, are working hand-in-hand with service providers to respond. We’ve done that as well. This year, we’re fortunate to be able to unveil the CNP Awards—the standard by which companies in this industry are recognized and judged—virtually for the first time. We congratulate all the winners and hope to see them and the rest of our community in person next year."

In selecting BitPay, CNP said that BitPay was one of the first platforms widely adopted for processing cryptocurrency and blockchain-based payments and has become one of the largest and most well-known in the space. It is one of eight first-time winners in this year’s CNP Awards, nabbing the Judges Choice award in the Best Alternative Payment Solution category. The company has traced the evolution of digital currency, starting by enabling mostly small businesses to leverage a new way to pay online and growing to service enterprises as cryptocurrency gained legitimacy. One of the reasons cryptocurrency continues to gain the confidence of merchants of all sizes is they are protected from chargebacks.

“In 2011, BitPay saw the potential to make it easy for businesses to accept blockchain payments and revolutionize the financial industry,” said Bill Zielke, Chief Marketing Officer with BitPay. “The CNP Award highlights this recognition and supports our goal to move cryptocurrency payments mainstream.”

BitPay is a pioneer and leader in global blockchain payments. The Company’s suite of products enable businesses to accept cryptocurrency payments globally for ecommerce goods and services or cross border transactions while receiving settlements in fiat currency. In addition, BitPay powers a secure wallet that can be used to store cryptocurrency, make payments or liquidate cryptocurrency to fund a Visa prepaid debit card or dozens of retail gift cards.

About CNP Summit™

Card Not Present®, part of the RELX Group, is an independent voice generating original news, information, education and inspiration for and about the companies and people operating in the card-not-present space—one of the only sources of content focused solely on this fast growing segment of the payments and digital fraud prevention industry. Our only product is information. Our only goal is to provide it in an unbiased manner to our subscribers. The company’s media platforms include the CardNotPresent.com portal, the hub for news, information and analysis about the fraud prevention and payments issues that most affect merchants operating in the space; The CNP Report®, an e-newsletter delivering that focused information directly to your email inbox once a week with no extraneous clutter; CNP Summit™, an annual gathering of the leading companies in the space from the smallest e-commerce websites and technology providers to global retailers, e-commerce sites and payment processors; and the CNP Awards, an annual event honoring the products and solutions CNP merchants rely on most to increase sales. For more information, visit CardNotPresent.com.

About BitPay

Founded in 2011, BitPay pioneered blockchain payment processing with the mission of transforming how businesses and people send, receive, and store money. Its business solutions eliminate transaction fraud, reduce the cost of payment processing, and enable borderless payments in cryptocurrency and fiat, among other services. BitPay offers consumers a complete digital asset management solution that includes the BitPay Wallet and BitPay Prepaid Visa® Card, enabling them to turn digital assets into dollars for spending at tens of thousands of businesses. The company has offices in North America, Europe, and South America and has raised more than $70 million in funding from leading investment firms including Founders Fund, Index Ventures, Virgin Group, and Aquiline Technology Growth. For more information visit bitpay.com.

The BitPay Visa® Prepaid Card is issued by Metropolitan Commercial Bank, member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa, U.S.A. Inc. “Metropolitan” and “Metropolitan Commercial Bank” are registered trademarks of Metropolitan Commercial Bank © 2014. Use of the Card is subject to the terms and conditions of the applicable Cardholder Agreement and fee schedule if any.

