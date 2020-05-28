Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
N & P Statements to 30 April 2020 now available

The Department of Agriculture, Food & the Marine has announced that interim Nitrogen and Phosphorus statements (N&P Statements) for the period January to April 2020 are now available on the Department’s online system www.agfood.ie.

These statements are particularly useful to allow farmers to plan for the remainder of the year, in order to ensure compliance with the limits of the Nitrates Regulations, thus avoiding penalties for breaching the limits of 170 kgs of Nitrogen per hectare or the limit for those who hold an approved derogation the limit is 250 kgs of Nitrogen per hectare.

Farmers not already registered for agfood.ie can do so by logging onto www.agfood.ie and clicking the 'Register' button. To register a mobile phone number for future SMS text alerts log on to https://www.agriculture.gov.ie/contactsupdates/

 

Date Released: 28 May 2020

