Coronavirus - Kenya: 147 people test positive

Today, we have recorded a high of 147 people testing positive out of the 2,831 samples tested. This now brings to 1,618 the number of people who have so far tested positive for the disease in the country. The cumulative tests conducted so far is 70, 172; CS Mutahi Kagwe.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
