Trevali Reports 2019 Sustainability Performance

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 28, 2020 -- Trevali Mining Corporation ("Trevali" or the "Company") (TSX: TV, BVL: TV) announced today that it has issued its 2019 Sustainability Report, covering new performance targets and disclosures.



“Our second annual Sustainability Report marks another great milestone bringing us one step closer to fulfilling our purpose to become the world’s most sustainable underground mining company,” said Ricus Grimbeek, President and CEO. “We were able to make significant progress in sustainability in 2019, while simultaneously achieving record metal production. We will continue to develop and adopt innovative practices, utilizing technology, which achieves net-positive outcomes for society and the natural environment, while delivering value to our shareholders.”

Trevali believes that metals critical for the world’s transition to a low carbon world need to be mined responsibly. Zinc, lead, and silver are used in low carbon technologies, which enable the transition to electric vehicles and renewable energy. The Company mines these metals in a socially and environmentally responsible way, which mitigates risks and therefore protects the value of the business for shareholders over the long-term.

“In 2019, the HSEC Committee and the management team worked to revise the Company’s Standards for Community, Environment, Safety, Health, Security, Dams and Risk, to align them with the “Towards Sustainable Mining” Protocols set by the Mining Association of Canada. The timely adoption of these Standards and practices have helped the company to ensure that its workforce and local communities are able to sustainably manage the ongoing risks posed by COVID-19,” said Richard Williams, Chair of Trevali’s Health, Safety, Environment and Community Committee.

2019 SUSTAINABILITY PERFORMANCE INCLUDED:

Achieved a 47% reduction in Total Recordable Injury Frequency in 2018 compared to 2019 (TRIF: 6.9). This was due to the renewed focus on monitoring the effectiveness of controls around safety risks.

Set a diversity target for 30% of all senior leadership positions and independent director seats on the Trevali Board to be filled by women. The Company’s Diversity Policy was updated to include specific recruitment actions that will mitigate bias and encourage broader forms of diversity.

Spent US$134.3 million with local suppliers and 97% of Trevali’s workforce is drawn from the country of operation.

Set a greenhouse gas target to reduce 25% of the Company’s absolute emissions by 2025, from a 2018 baseline (131,809tCO2e). Projects identified reduce our energy costs and aim to provide co-benefits to local communities.

Established a Climate Change Action Plan and completed the Company’s first Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures reporting.

Completed a physical impacts of climate-change risk assessment at Rosh Pinah, which informed the design of the RP2.0 expansion study to be resilient to changes in water availability and hot days.

Set a water target to achieve an 11.4% reduction in the amount of clean water that is made dirty at the operations by 2025, from a 2019 baseline. This reduces costs and builds trust with local communities.

Defined Trigger, Action, Response Plans for the Perkoa operation in Burkina Faso and 100% of the Company’s employees and independent third-party security contractors have been trained in the Voluntary Principles on Security and Human Rights.

Completed independent reviews at all eight of the Company’s tailings storage facilities, which confirmed that they are stable, with improvement actions being undertaken to achieve alignment with the Canadian Dam Association classifications.

Trevali’s 2019 Sustainability Report can be found at www.trevali.com .

ABOUT TREVALI

Trevali is a global base-metals mining company, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The bulk of Trevali’s revenue is generated from base-metals mining at its three operational assets: the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso, the 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia, and the wholly-owned Santander Mine in Peru. In addition, Trevali owns the Caribou Mine, Halfmile and Stratmat Properties and the Restigouche Deposit in New Brunswick, Canada, and the past-producing Ruttan Mine in northern Manitoba, Canada. Trevali also owns an effective 44%-interest in the Gergarub Project in Namibia, as well as an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Heath Steele deposit located in New Brunswick, Canada.

The shares of Trevali are listed on the TSX (symbol TV), the OTCQX (symbol TREVF), the Lima Stock Exchange (symbol TV), and the Frankfurt Exchange (symbol 4TI). For further details on Trevali, readers are referred to the Company’s website (www.trevali.com) and to Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management of the Company as of the date the statement are published, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect management’s expectations or beliefs regarding future events including, but not limited to, statements with respect to the Company’s operations, including the impact on the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company’s growth strategies and planned development activities and achievement of the objectives stated in the 2019 sustainability report. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the various risks and uncertainties that are more fully described in the Company’s most recent annual information form filed and available for review under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Trevali provides no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events may differ from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Source: Trevali Mining Corporation