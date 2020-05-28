Introducing Revenera: Flexera Rebrands Its Division Serving Software and IoT Companies

New brand offers market-leading solutions for software monetization, software composition analysis and installation

/EIN News/ -- ITASCA, Ill., May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexera announced today the rebranding of one of its business divisions. Flexera first restructured its business operations in 2018 to run as two divisions addressing different market segments: Revenera ( www.revenera.com ), the new brand announced today, allows technology companies to drive more value from their software while protecting their IP and contains the Software Monetization, Software Composition Analysis, and Installation product lines. Flexera ( www.flexera.com ) enables enterprises to maximize business value from their technology investments.



“Our division serving software and IoT companies has a new name, Revenera,” said Jim Ryan, President and CEO. “This rebranding will result in better experiences for our customers and clearer understanding in the market about Revenera’s unique strengths: helping technology suppliers build better products, accelerate time to value and monetize what matters.”

“What started in 1987 with InstallShield,” Ryan added, “is now an industry-recognized and growing business helping software producers address their most critical strategic goals.”

Revenera has shown continuous growth over the years. The division counts tens of thousands of customers across product lines, serving top technology companies like Ansys, Cadence Design Systems, Inc., PTC, Siemens Digital Industries Software and many others.

Key milestones across Revenera’s product lines:

The division recently added deep usage and compliance insights to Revenera's software monetization portfolio, helping technology companies with what they need most: in-depth analysis on the use of their products and insights that help them further refine their monetization models with usage-based components.

Revenera has a substantial software composition analysis offering, uniquely positioned to help software companies build a complete software bill of materials (SBOM) and manage open source license obligations and security vulnerabilities. A new version of FlexNet Code Insight will be released shortly, adding even more inventory management capabilities for suppliers that want to use open source securely and efficiently.

On May 12, the division announced the launch of InstallShield 2020. The gold standard for Windows-based installations has a 33-year record of continuous innovation, now helping software companies adopt Microsoft's new MSIX packaging format.

“Our mission is to help software and IoT companies grow their top line and benefit from operational efficiency and automation,” says Brent Pietrzak, general manager of Revenera. “The new brand supports our strongest value—accelerated revenue growth for our customers. We’re excited about this next step in our very successful journey.”

About Revenera

Revenera helps product executives build better products, accelerate their time to market and monetize what matters. Revenera’s leading solutions help software and technology companies drive top line revenue with modern software monetization, understand usage and compliance with software usage analytics, empower the use of open source with software composition analysis and deliver an excellent user experience—for embedded, on-premises, cloud and SaaS products. To learn more, visit www.revenera.com.

About Flexera



Flexera helps companies turn technology into a competitive advantage—whether they make it or use it. Our Revenera division allows technology companies to drive more value from their software while protecting their IP. Our Flexera division enables enterprises to maximize business value from their technology investments. Headquartered in suburban Chicago, Flexera’s more than 1300 employees serve category-leading customers across the globe.

