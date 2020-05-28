LPL Financial Welcomes Invex Financial

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC , a leading retail investment advisory firm and independent broker-dealer, today announced that Invex Financial, led by Susan Lawrence CIMA®, has joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, corporate registered investment advisor (RIA) and custodial platforms. The firm reported having served approximately $120 million in brokerage and advisory assets*. The team joins from Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network.



Lawrence, the firm’s president and owner, is an industry veteran with 30 years of experience. A native of the Puget Sound area, Lawrence launched her business on Front Street in Issaquah, Wash., near where she raised her four children, all now adults. The boutique firm, which serves mostly high-net-worth clients, provides detailed, high-touch comprehensive services to manage all aspects of a client’s financial life cycle. “We are very hands-on and take a collaborative approach to smart wealth management, often working with tax experts and attorneys on behalf of our clients,” said Lawrence, who is joined by financial advisor Christopher Loutsis, who has more than 15 years in the financial services. Rounding out the Invex team are Shawna Bain, operations manager, and Emily Lawrence, office administrator.

Seeking more freedom and flexibility in the way they operate, the team chose to affiliate with LPL Financial. “This move to LPL gives us more independence and the ability to do the right thing on behalf of the client,” Lawrence said. “LPL’s wealth management platform gives us more choice in the programs and resources we use for clients and portfolio management, and we now have the ability to aggregate tools, making it easy to provide more holistic investment advice.”

Lawrence said the move also provides her with more opportunities to develop the business and pursue her personal growth goals. She added that LPL provides access to a large pool of independent advisors for collaboration and networking.

Lawrence is active in professional organizations, including serving as a member of Washington Women's Foundation, as a former board member of Economics America and as the former president of the Seattle chapter of the BYU Management Society. She is also active in many philanthropic organizations locally and internationally, with a special focus on the needs of orphans and children throughout the world. An advocate for youth, Lawrence and team have used the practice to help train a younger generation and give back to the community. The firm also actively supports Eastside Baby Corner, which distributes essential goods for children in need.

Rich Steinmeier, LPL Financial managing director and divisional president, Business Development, said, “We welcome Susan, Christopher, Shawna and Emily to the LPL family, and we are proud to support their independent practice. This team has shown they are deeply invested in their clients and in the community. Susan’s commitment to continuous improvement has driven a successful career, and we are honored she and her team chose LPL to take their business to the next level. We share that commitment and will continue to invest in our advisors’ business to provide them with a best-in-class wealth management platform and business solutions so they can reach the goals they set for their clients, themselves and their businesses. We look forward to a long partnership with Invex Financial.”

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial ( https://www.lpl.com ) is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer**. We serve independent financial advisors, professionals, and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Securities and Advisory services offered through LPL Financial, a registered investment advisor. Member FINRA / SIPC.

Invex Financial and LPL Financial are separate entities.

*Based on prior business and represents assets that would have been custodied at LPL Financial, rather than third-party custodians. Reported assets and client numbers have not been independently and fully verified by LPL Financial.

**Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2019

