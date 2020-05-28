CloudBolt Releases Version 9.3 of Its Award-Winning Cloud Management Platform

Available to enterprises now, latest platform release features significant UX enhancements, improved Microsoft Azure support, and new third-party integrations

/EIN News/ -- NORTH BETHESDA, Md., May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudBolt Software , the enterprise cloud management platform leader, today announced the general availability of CloudBolt 9.3. Recently named Best Cloud Management Solution by the 2020 SIIA CODiE Awards, this platform release builds on the company’s promise of delivering unparalleled time-to-value for enterprise IT and developers. New features in this release include improved user navigation, expanded support for Microsoft Azure, and deep integrations with Veeam, SolarWinds, and Cisco UCS.

"We continue to listen to our customers and enhance the cloud management platform of their choice with updates to address their pain points," said Rick Kilcoyne, chief product officer of CloudBolt. "The significant increase in 9.3's self-service capabilities, accelerated networking and provisioning, new integrations with multiple in-demand platforms, and elimination of many manual processes empower CloudBolt users to better allocate resources to drive more business value. 9.3 continues CloudBolt's tradition of always innovating and adapting with the needs of our users top of mind."

The CloudBolt platform already supports management of 20+ private and public cloud environments through a single pane of glass, accelerates workload delivery with self-service provisioning, and enables consistent, standardized governance through centralized automation and orchestration. The new features and capabilities in the 9.3 release build on this solid foundation to address a wide range of cloud management challenges. These new capabilities include:

Improved user experience



9.3’s enhanced user navigation makes the platform more intuitive, providing more information to onboard new users quickly and accelerating time to value.





9.3’s enhanced user navigation makes the platform more intuitive, providing more information to onboard new users quickly and accelerating time to value. Microsoft Azure management made easy



With support of Shared Image Gallery (SIG) in 9.3, customers can manage their Azure environments efficiently with less manual effort. These images can also be managed globally by grouping and versioning them while sharing across subscriptions and tenants using Azure RBAC.





With support of Shared Image Gallery (SIG) in 9.3, customers can manage their Azure environments efficiently with less manual effort. These images can also be managed globally by grouping and versioning them while sharing across subscriptions and tenants using Azure RBAC. More security with simplified SSO/SAML2 setup



CloudBolt 9.3 simplifies SSO configurations, helping customers completely secure their IT environment faster. Also, CloudBolt integrates with any SAML2 compliant identity provider to support SSO. 9.3 provides additional support for Okta and more choices to follow in subsequent releases.





CloudBolt 9.3 simplifies SSO configurations, helping customers completely secure their IT environment faster. Also, CloudBolt integrates with any SAML2 compliant identity provider to support SSO. 9.3 provides additional support for Okta and more choices to follow in subsequent releases. Backup and recovery with Veeam



A new Veeam UI extension for CloudBolt 9.3 enables users to view a server’s backups stored in Veeam and restore them to AWS or Azure. This means users can now access Veeam functionality without having to learn how to use Veeam itself.





A new Veeam UI extension for CloudBolt 9.3 enables users to view a server’s backups stored in Veeam and restore them to AWS or Azure. This means users can now access Veeam functionality without having to learn how to use Veeam itself. Central support for Cisco UCS



CloudBolt 9.3 features a UCS blueprint that allows self-service provisioning of service profiles, enabling organizations using Cisco UCS to achieve the benefits of a self-service model.





CloudBolt 9.3 features a UCS blueprint that allows self-service provisioning of service profiles, enabling organizations using Cisco UCS to achieve the benefits of a self-service model. Integration with SolarWinds IPAM



CloudBolt 9.3 now integrates with SolarWinds IP address management (IPAM). This ensures that when a user provisions a server with CloudBolt, an IP address provided directly by SolarWinds gets assigned to the server, greatly increasing efficiency and eliminating the need for any manual intervention.

Try CloudBolt 9.3 Now

CloudBolt 9.3 is now generally available. Download CloudBolt for free, learn more about CloudBolt 9 , or contact your customer success manager to upgrade to CloudBolt 9.3.

About CloudBolt

CloudBolt is the leading cloud management platform for the enterprise. Deployed in minutes, CloudBolt helps IT unify orchestration and automate provisioning of their hybrid cloud resources—quickly, cost-effectively, and securely—while providing developers with anywhere, anytime access to those resources through a self-service catalog. Today, CloudBolt is deployed in the world’s largest enterprises, across all industries including financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology services, and more. For more information, visit www.cloudbolt.io.

PR Contact:

Anya Nelson

Scratch Marketing & Media

anyan@scratchmm.com

617-817-6559